Hawaii Devastation but Biden Admin Fixated on Ukraine: Democratic Party
Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
The death toll in Hawaii from wildfires is now 111. Sadly, it is expected to increase further during the painstaking clear-up operation. Therefore, the community of Lahaina hit by such devastation remains in utter shock – and the painful memory of recent events and the loss of loved ones will remain forever.
Shockingly, the Democratic Party under President Joe Biden – which is fixated on funding Ukraine to the tune of tens of billions of military arms all the time and containing China by encouraging Japan and South Korea to focus on militarization – still focused on more military arms being sent to Ukraine: while Biden was quiet about events that devastated Lahaina (Maui officials and institutions also failed the people).
The Guardian reports, “Biden spoke publicly about the wildfires on Tuesday, after going four days without publicly addressing the disaster. But the president received further criticism for calling Maui the “Big Island”, another name for the island of Hawaii, the largest of the Hawaiian Islands.”
Biden said – but brushed over by the war-mongering Democratic Party administration – “The army helicopters helped fire suppression efforts on the Big Island because there’s still some burning on the Big Island – not the one that, not the one where you see on television all the time.”
Biden’s “no comment” before the latest gaffe – and the insincerity of the Biden admin – irked some Democrats.
Hence, Mark Kaniela Ing (former Hawaii legislator) said: “I campaigned for you…Now, when I lose dozens of my friends, family, and neighbors. This?”
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said: “When you have a president that has advocated for over $100 billion going to a foreign country that really we have no place investing in while actively ignoring what is happening in Hawaii and really helping Hawaii, I think that tells you exactly what you need to know about this president.”
During the same timeframe of the ongoing tragedy – where vast numbers have lost loved ones and their homes in Lahaina – the Biden admin also gave the go-ahead in sending F-16s to Ukraine.
Reuters reports, “Washington gave Denmark and the Netherlands official assurances that the United States will expedite approval of transfer requests for F-16s to go to Ukraine when the pilots are trained, the official said.”
HAWAII AND INCOMPENTENCY ON A GRAND SCALE
The Independent Reports, “In the hours before a wildfire engulfed the town of Lahaina, Maui County officials failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population of the approaching flames and instead relied on a series of sometimes confusing social media posts that reached a much smaller audience.”
Other failures include the water system. Indeed, it is difficult to believe that Hawaii is part of America – given the shambolic approach taken by authorities and the failed emergency system.
The New York Times reports, “The collapse of the town’s water system, described to The New York Times by several people on scene, is yet another disastrous factor in a confluence that ended up producing what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years. The lack of water forced firefighters into an extraordinary rush to save lives by risking their own, and it has left people searching for answers about how the community can better prepare for a world of fiercer winds and drier lands.”
Hawaii Electric – in line with the shambolic failure of authorities and the emergency system – also failed to shut off downed electricity lines, which made the crisis even more severe for the people of Lahaina.
Accordingly, while more military funds are sent to Ukraine and the Biden admin is in talks with Japan and South Korea to encourage militarization before he finally visits Maui Country (Lahaina), Biden’s “no comment” and “Big Island” sums up his administration and the priorities of the Democratic Party.
