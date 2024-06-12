Hindu Pilgrims Killed in Suspected Islamist Attack in India

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Suspected Islamic terrorists in India have killed 9 Hindu pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir. This terrorist attack follows the same Islamic Islamists killing an elderly Christian in Pakistan and the killing of two minority Ahmaddiya Muslims in this country in recent times. Therefore, Islamic terrorism in Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan in this part of Asia is a serious threat.

Suspected Islamists attacked a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Jammu (Reasi district). Accordingly, the bus plunged into a deep gorge.

AP News reports, “A police officer said some of the victims had gunshot wounds and blamed the attack on Muslim militants who are fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which also left 33 others injured.”

Hindu pilgrims sought inner peace and to connect to their Hindu faith by visiting the famous Hindu Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.

The BBC reports, “Since 1947, the nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two wars over the Muslim-majority territory, which both claim in full but control in part. Since 1989, Indian-administered Kashmir has also seen an armed insurgency against Delhi’s rule, claiming thousands of lives.”

Of the nine people killed by terrorists, it includes two children (one aged only two years old).

One survivor recalled the brutality of the terrorists to ANI. He said, “The firing did not stop even after our bus fell into the ditch. The driver was shot and then some people were also injured in the firing…”

Reuters reports, “The last major attack on Hindu pilgrims in the region happened in 2017 when a bus was targeted, killing eight people.”

Hindus suffer persecution in Bangladesh and Pakistan at the hands of Muslims. This in turn – alongside the legacy of past Islamic invasions in this part of Asia – leads to religious tensions in various parts of India.

India is democratic and the leading non-aligned nation in the world.

