Impeached President Yoon of South Korea Vows to Fight “Anti-State Forces”

Noriko Watanabe, Michiyo Tanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea was impeached and suspended after declaring martial law.

Since the impeachment of Yoon, he and members of the political party he belongs to continue to clash with the leading opposition. Accordingly, with Yoon facing arrest he vowed to “fight to the end” against “anti-state forces.”

The BBC reports, “A court in South Korea has issued an arrest warrant against suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol over his attempt to impose martial law on 3 December.”

Yoon appears unable to understand the seriousness of declaring martial law. Hence, with Yoon knowing senior people in the legal system and having friendly relations with the military – he is setting a dangerous stage.

The opposition also impeached the acting President of South Korea, Han Duck-soo. Accordingly, Yoon and opposition political forces are taking polarizing stances. This bodes ill for South Korea. After all, the seriousness of the situation entails that bridges need to be built and not open confrontation.

Kwon Young-se (People Power Party) warned against the impeachment of Han. However, Kwon was ignored by the opposition party. Therefore, this further polarized the situation.

Park Chan-dae (Democratic Party floor leader) was adamant that Han doesn’t have the political qualifications to protect the Constitutional arrangements of South Korea.

Park said, “Han has revealed himself to be an acting insurrectionist, not an acting president.”

Park continued Park, “We’ve clearly warned that it’s totally up to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo whether he would go down in history as a disgraceful figure, as a puppet of rebellion plot leader Yoon Suk Yeol, or a public servant that has faithfully carried out the orders by the public.”

South Koreans want all main political parties to solve the crisis and not take the nation to the edge. Hence, comments by Yoon and Park – and others – are not helping to restore order.

AP News reports, “Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in a message to conservative supporters rallying outside his Seoul residence, vowed to “fight to the end” against “anti-state forces,” while his legal team warned Thursday that police officers attempting to detain him could face arrest by his presidential security service or even civilians.”

The legal team of Yoon notified the anti-corruption agency not to use the police. If the police seek to arrest Yoon – then Yoon’s legal team is adamant that the “presidential security service or any citizens” have the power to arrest them.

Yoon told his followers by letter that he “…will fight until the end to protect this country together with you.”

The Guardian reports, “The opposition Democratic party, which has majority control of parliament and led the impeachment of Yoon on 14 December after his declaration of martial law on 3 December, said the letter proved Yoon was delusional and that he remained committed to completing his “insurrection.”

Jo Seoung-lae (a party spokesperson of the Democratic Party) said, “As if trying to stage insurrection wasn’t enough, he is now inciting his supporters to an extreme clash.”

Yoon and the opposition need to make compromises. At the same time, new laws and measures are needed to strengthen the political and legal system – concerning the constitution and martial law.

South Korea is being dragged to the edge because political sides are taking polarizing stances rather than seeking to solve the crisis.

