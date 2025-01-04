Japan Art and Diverse Winter Scenes

The above art piece is by Suzuki Shônen. He was born in the 1840s in Kyoto and died in 1918 during the Taisho Period (1912-1926). He depicts a man struggling in harsh weather conditions.

Suzuki Shônen – despite the modernization of the Meiji Period (1868-1912) – preserved the rich traditions of Japanese art. He was independent and was highly acclaimed in the environs of Kyoto and further afield during his lifetime.

The art above is by Takahashi Shōtei (Hiroaki). However, unlike the harshness of the first art piece by Suzuki Shônen, Takahashi Shōtei depicts a serene winter landscape.

He was born in the Meiji Period and died in 1945. Like other printmakers in this period of Japanese history, he moved away from ukiyo-e and focused on shin-hanga (new prints) prints.

In stark contrast to the first two art pieces, Ohno (Ono) Bakufu (1888-1976) focuses on the natural setting of nature.

