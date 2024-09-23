Ishikawa Prefecture Deaths after Intense Rain and Flooding

Kanako Mita and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Severe downpours hit the prefecture of Ishikawa (Noto Peninsula) in Japan. This left six people dead – after rivers burst their banks and landslides developed. Also, several people are still missing.

The BBC reports, “The cities of Wajima and Suzu, which are still recovering from a deadly earthquake that devastated the area on 1 January, are among the hardest hit by the deluge, which began on Saturday and continued until noon local time (03:00 GMT) on Monday.”

Several hundred people were killed in this earthquake. Accordingly, the severe downpours are a grim reminder of the potency of nature. Therefore, the people of Ishikawa prefecture are once more mourning the loss of life – and the destruction of property and infrastructure.

Some people in temporary houses built after the earthquake were also hit by floods.

NHK reports, “The meteorological agency says nearly 500 millimeters of rain was recorded in Wajima from Friday evening to 10 p.m. Sunday. Nearly 400 millimeters of rain was also observed in Suzu City. Both figures are more than double the average rainfall for September and are also the highest since the agency began keeping records.”

The Hokuriku Electric Power Company said 4,000 households were still without power.

Shigeru Sakaguchi (Mayor of Wajima) said, “The number of missing people in the city reached 10.”

Yoshimasa Hayashi (Chief Cabinet Secretary) uttered, “This is heavy rain in the region that suffered massive damage by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.”

Parts of the prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata also witnessed heavy rainfall.

AFP reports, “Military personnel were sent to the Ishikawa region to join rescue workers over the weekend, as tens of thousands of residents were urged to evacuate.”

