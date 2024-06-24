Islamic Terrorists Kill Orthodox Christian Priest and Others in Dagestan (Russia)

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamic terrorists in the Russian Federation have attacked Christian Orthodox churches, Jewish synagogues, the police, and others in the Republic of Dagestan.

Islamists targeted Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan. This brutal terrorist attack took place on the Orthodox Christian festival of Pentecost.

The BBC reports, “Two churches and two synagogues were targeted in Sunday’s attacks. An Orthodox Church priest was killed in Makhachkala, Dagestan’s largest city.”

The terrorists brutally killed one Orthodox Christian priest – while they also set fire to a Christian church and Jewish synagogue in Derbent.

Orthodox Christians and the people of the Russian Federation – irrespective of faith or no faith – don’t need President Vladimir Putin to manipulate language by trying to take the “Islamic” element out of the latest terrorist attack. After all, Islamic terrorists butchering in various parts of the Russian Federation is nothing new.

Sergey Alimovich Melikov (Head of the Republic of Dagestan) said, “More than fifteen police officers fell victim to today’s terrorist act, protecting the peace and calmness of Dagestan.”

He continued, “This is a day of tragedy for Dagestan and the whole country.”

He also noted that Father Nikolay (Christian Orthodox priest) was killed in the terrorist attack.

Reuters reports, “The simultaneous attacks across the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent came three months after 145 people were killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State on a concert hall near Moscow, Russia’s worst terrorist attack in years.”

AFP reports, “After the defeat of Chechen insurgents, Russian authorities have been locked in a simmering conflict with Islamist militants from across the North Caucasus that has killed scores of civilians and police.”

Islamic terrorists once more highlight that nothing is sacred – and even killing an elderly Christian Orthodox priest is deemed permissible while they praise Allah.

Islamic terrorism in the Russian Federation is nothing new. Several barbaric Islamic terrorist attacks include the Beslan School Massacre in North Ossetia and the Moscow theater hostage crisis.

Islamic terrorism is a menace in many parts of the world.

