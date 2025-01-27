Islamists in Nigeria Kill 20 Soldiers in Borno State

Murad Makhmudov and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamists in Nigeria continue to kill soldiers and civilians in several parts of the country. Thus, the recent news of a massacre against fishermen, followed by Islamists killing at least 20 soldiers in a single attack, is a familiar tragic story in Nigeria.

Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) both operate in the Borno State, where Islamists just killed 20 soldiers.

Soldiers belonging to the 149 Battalion in Malam-Fatori town were attacked by ISWAP.

A few days earlier, at least 20 fishermen were also killed in Borno State.

The Vanguard reports, “The commanding officer of the battalion, two senior officers, including the base medical director, were among those killed. This comes just days after the terror group launched a brutal attack on the military’s Forward Operating Base in Damboa, killing an unconfirmed number of soldiers, with many still missing.”

Islamists in Nigeria kill Christians and Muslims alike.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Boko and ISWAP butcher innocent Christians and Muslims alike – even if the sectarian anti-Christian angle is their modus operandi via their goal of imposing Islamic Sharia law on society. Africa is blighted by Islamic terrorist groups from North Africa to West Africa – to Mozambique in Southern Africa.”

Nigeria is bedeviled by ethnic massacres, endless Islamic terrorist attacks, rampant corruption, poverty, political cronyism, kidnappings, and other ills that blight this country.

Amnesty International reports, “As well as killings targeting civilians, Boko Haram continues to abduct women and girls and extensively loot property. The fact that such atrocities remain commonplace shows that more needs to be done to protect civilians and ensure that families of victims receive reparation and justice.”

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto said, “Over the years, these murderers have left their footprints of blood and tears across the length and breadth of the entire northern states, indiscriminately wrecking destruction across large swaths of land and communities.”

Bishop Kukah continued, “In all this, the Nigerian state and its security agencies are blindsided.”

It seems that 2025 in Nigeria will be another year of blood and tears.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes