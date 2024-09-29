Israel Claims to Have Killed Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed to have killed Hassan Nasrallah (The Secretary-General of Hezbollah) after the latest airstrikes hit the capital of Lebanon.

Hezbollah has yet to confirm this. Hence, some doubts persist in Lebanon and other parts of West Asia (Middle East). However, Israel is adamant that Nasrallah was killed in the airstrikes that targeted him in Beirut.

The IDF said, “The strike was carried out while the top brass of Hezbollah were at their headquarters and engaged in coordinating terror activities against the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi (IDF Chief of Staff) pointedly said, “Those who threaten the citizens of the State of Israel – we will know how to reach them – in the north, in the south, and even in more distant places.”

The Jerusalem Post says, “Almost 32 years after co-founding the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah, its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed, alongside Ali Karaki, Hezbollah‘s commander of the southern front, as well as other Hezbollah commanders.”

Reuters reports, “If confirmed, Nasrallah’s death would mark a major blow not only to Hezbollah but also its backers in Iran. He has long been a leading figure in the Tehran-backed “Axis of Resistance”, helping to project Iranian influence across the Middle East.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said, “There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that is true of the entire Middle East.”

The BBC reports, “Netanyahu said Israel would continue attacking Hezbollah to achieve its goal of returning about 70,000 displaced Israelis to their homes in northern Israel. His office said he was cutting his trip to New York short and returning to Israel.”

Israel also targeted anti-ship missiles in Beirut and other targets in the Bekka Valley.

The Times of Israel reports, “Hezbollah was known by the IDF to be in possession of the Chinese C-704 and C802 missiles, as well as the Iranian Ghader, which have ranges of up to around 200 kilometers.”

In recent days, Daniel Hagari (Rear Admiral of Israel – military spokesperson) repeated that Israel will do “whatever is necessary” to drive out Hezbollah from the border area between Israel and Lebanon.

Concerning the Bekaa Valley – AP News reports, “Israel said it was expanding the airstrikes to include areas of the valley along Lebanon’s eastern border with Syria. Hezbollah has long had an established presence in the valley, where the group was founded in 1982 with the help of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the wake of Israel’s invasion and occupation of Lebanon.”

The nation of Lebanon is being dragged into the crisis because of the Hezbollah (pro-Iran and utilized by Tehran) state-within-a-state that is detrimental to this country.

Israel is determined to crush Hamas in the south after the pogrom that killed approximately 1,200 Jews – while tackling the problem of Iran via its proxy (Hezbollah) in Lebanon.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes