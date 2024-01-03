Japan Art and Sadness

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The start of 2024 in Japan is depressing. This concerns the deaths from the recent earthquake and the plane collision at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Accordingly, the Japanese art depicted in this article focuses on sadness.

The first print is by Tomioka Eisen (1864-1905). He was born in the late years of the Edo Period and passed away shortly before the end of the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

He depicts a mother with her child crying. The feeling of despair is visible.

Yumeji Takehisa (1884-1934) did the second print. He struggled with poverty during the infancy of his artistic career. Accordingly, he felt the warmth of socialism when younger.

The final print is by Toshikata Mizuno (1866-1908). Once more, similar to the other two prints, the feeling of sadness pervades.

