Japan and Importance of IVF: Record 77,000 Born in 2022

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

A record number of IVF (In vitro fertilization) births was announced in Japan concerning the latest figures. This alludes to 77,000 babies being born in 2022.

Japan understood about this problem several decades ago. Other nations also suffer from this serious issue. For example, Greece, Italy, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and many others need to increase their respective birth rates.

Accordingly, in 2022, public health insurance covered the procedure for IVF in Japan.

Public insurance for IVF is covered for women before they reach the age of 43. Unsurprisingly, women aged 42 were the largest recipients of IVF treatment.

The record number of births through IVF of 77,206 births in 2022 (the latest figure) surpasses the record in 2021 of 69,797.

NHK reports, “The number of births reached 77,206, marking a record high for the second straight year. The number of IVF procedures also set a record of 543,630, up over 45,000 from a year earlier.”

Hence, despite the births per year falling in Japan, the IVF angle is positive. It is hoped that non-IVF births will gradually pick up concerning family-friendly policies.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan counseled that the country is “on the brink” concerning the declining birth rate. If not addressed, then Kishida says Japan will lose its capacity to function socially.

Kishida said, “We will consider how society as a whole can stably support children while making various efforts.”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes