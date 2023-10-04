Japan Art and Birds Entwined by Culture

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The first art piece is by Yamaguchi Hoshun (1893-1971). He was born in Hokkaido during the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

This stunning art piece of a kingfisher was completed in the 1950s. It is testimony to the skills of Hoshun – the kingfisher is beautiful and deep in thought, and one can easily imagine the kingfisher being only minutes away from capturing a small fish.

Suzuki Harunobu (1725-1770) is one of the most distinctive artists of eighteenth-century Japan. His depiction above of water birds seeking to survive the bleak winter is a classic.

The MOA Museum of Art says, “Harunobu (1725-70?) who is said to have perfected the full-colored prints known as nishiki-e or brocade pictures, was the first to produce ukiyo-e prints using quality paper and pigments.”

The last stunning art piece is by Imao Keinen (1845-1923). He is famous for kacho-e prints (birds and flowers).

Suzuki Hyakunen was the mentor of Imao Keinen during his informative years. However, outside the world of art and printmaking, the environs of Kyoto inspired him. Therefore, his art piece above provides a sense of elegance entwined by culture.

