Japan Art and Gyoshu Hayami

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Gyoshū Hayami (1894-1935) created stunning art throughout his relatively short life. He flowed naturally concerning the art forms of Bunjinga, Rinpa (Rimpa), and Yamato-e – to European art forms, including the Northern Renaissance and Symbolism.

Art emanating from the Middle Kingdom (China) equally inspired Gyoshū when he was young. Accordingly, the art world of the Song Dynasty and Yuan Dynasty – which links naturally to the art form of Bunjinga in Japan – also inspired Gyoshū tremendously.

The artwork of Gyoshū hides the rapid changes taking place throughout his life. Hence, the revolutionary Meiji Period (1868-1912) to Japanese nationalism and militarism seem a million miles away.

The Setagaya Art Museum says, “The life of Japanese-style painting master Gyoshu Hayami(1894-1935) flashed by in a brief 40 years filled with storm and stress. After starting out with historical painting, Gyoshu went through a bewildering series of artistic changes…”

The world witnessed the political storms of communism, fascism, nationalism, and militarism during his relatively short life. However, for Gyoshū, he focused on the artistic beauty (historical and modern) of China, Europe, and his native Japan.

