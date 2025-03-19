Japan Art and Hanabusa Itchō: Zen Buddhism to Sweeping

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Hanabusa Itchō (1652-1724) was an independent-minded artist. At one point, he was put in prison and exiled. However, despite the longevity of his exile, he continued to challenge artistic convention (albeit a little wiser politically) once his exile finished.

At first, Itchō studied the traditions of Kano-style art. Hence, Kano Yasunobu enriched Itchō’s artistic development. However, he remained initially more famous for his poetry.

He was politically wiser after his exile. However, Itchō remained a free artistic spirit.

The British Museum says, “…an unusual artist, originally from the Kano school, who was active in Edo for a comparatively short period from the end of the seventeenth century to the beginning of the eighteenth century. Said to have combined the Tosa and ukiyo-e styles of painting.”

The first and third art pieces are based on Daruma.

The Met Museum says, “Daruma (the Japanese abbreviated pronunciation of the Sanskrit Bodhidharma) was among the most common subjects for Zen monk-painters. Born in India in the 6th century A.D., Daruma is recognized as the first patriarch of Chan (Japanese: Zen) Buddhism in China.”

