Japan Art and Kitano Tsunetomi: Ladies and Speckled Snow

Kitano Tsunetomi (1880-1947) lived in the Meiji, Taisho, and Showa periods of Japanese history. He was inspired and influenced by the Osaka art scene.

Born in Kanazawa (Ishikawa Prefecture), the young Tsunetomi relocated to Osaka and studied the intricacies of ukiyo-e under Nishida Suketaro.

In these adorable prints, elegant-looking ladies can be seen. This is illuminated by the speckles of snow and the different colors of the attire.

These prints belong to the late Taisho Period (1912-1926).

The Kyocera Museum of Art (Kyoto) says, “He became popular for decadent paintings of beautiful woman rendered with sensual emotion and punctilious expression, then steadily shifted to paintings of serene, elegant woman.”

Later in his life, Tsunetomi was acclaimed for his Nihonga art.

