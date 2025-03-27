Japan Art and Lotus

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three art pieces focus on the lotus. In the first art piece by Tokuoka Shinsen (1896-1972), he produces a stunning art piece of the lotus. Hence, the lotus is visually aesthetic.

His life spanned the Meiji Period (1868-1912) to the modernization period based on rapid economic development between the 1960s and early 1970s. However, his art of the lotus is timeless.

The above art piece is by Suzuki Shônen. He depicts a stunning lotus scene by the lake, with a boat giving the art piece a different dimension.

He was born in the 1840s during the late Edo Period. Inspiration at an early age concerning art came from his father and the influence of Kyoto. Also, the artistic legacy of the Middle Kingdom (China) inspired him.

The final art piece is by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). He depicts a stunning egret by a beautiful lotus. Therefore, the combination is pleasing to the eye.

The Ota Memorial Museum of Art says, “The major characteristic of Koson’s works is how he so elegantly expressed natural motifs such as birds, animals and flowers using woodblock print techniques. Actually, at first glance his works do not look like woodblock prints. However, based on the ukiyo-e print skills honed since the Edo period, he succeeded to express pale and beautiful colors as if they were watercolor paintings. His works can be loved not only by animal lovers but also by everyone who appreciates art.”

