Japan Art and Nature: Forest, River, and Laburnum Trees

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a Japanese contemporary artist who focuses on many artistic themes – from Japanese to European art – and from Buddhism to Christian churches. In this article, the focus is on a delightful forest, one river, and trees.

The first art piece is a stunning laburnum tree in full splendor. Hence, the color scheme of yellow and green is backed by a lovely sky (cloudy and light blue). Therefore, it is easy to imagine the laburnum tree attracting people during the height of the season.

The contours of the River Irk in Blackley are depicted in the second and third art pieces. However, Utsumi, the artist, superimposes the laburnum tree in memory of Judy Doggett Walker (1934-2019) – who delighted in viewing laburnums when young (and throughout her life).

The Wildlife Trust says, “Common laburnum is a small tree, introduced into the UK in 1560 and often planted in parks and gardens. It flowers in May and June when it produces large, hanging bunches of bright yellow flowers, giving this beautiful tree its other common name of ‘Golden rain’. As a member of the pea family, the fruits of this species are typical ‘pea pods’, but are twisted and black.”

Overall, the contours of the River Irk, laburnum trees, and Blackley Forest are depicted. Naturally, Utsumi blends the natural scenery – but some artistic angles deviate. This concerns the laburnum tree (time, space, and creativity).

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-artistic-spirit-of-judy-doggett-walker-in-blackley-forest-sawako-utsumi.html The Artistic Spirit of Judy Doggett Walker in Blackley Forest

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/hidden-gem-of-blackley-forest-in-manchester-sawako-utsumi.html Hidden Gem of Blackley Forest

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/laburnum-tree-in-splendid-isolation-sawako-utsumi.html Laburnum Tree in Splendid Isolation

http://sawakoart.com Sawako Utsumi and articles related to her art.

https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

