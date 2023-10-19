America Blames Islamic Jihad for Gaza Hospital Blast

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Joe Biden of America and officials within his administration are adamant that Palestinian forces are responsible for the Gaza Hospital blast.

Anti-Israel protests – the same people silent about Arabs killing black African Muslims in Darfur and inter-Arabic speaking wars in Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen – were in full throttle. However, it appears that a missile belonging to Islamic Jihad unintentionally was the cause behind the hospital blast.

Adrienne Watson (National Security Council Spokesperson) uttered, “The U.S. government assesses that Israel was not responsible.”

Watson continued, “Intelligence indicates that some Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip believed that the explosion was likely caused by an errant rocket or missile launch carried out by Palestinian Islamic Jihad…”

Biden said, “Based on the information we’ve seen to date, it appears as a result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza.”

Bellingcat – a fact-checking intelligence group – said, “The impact point does not appear to be consistent with the 500, 1,000 or 2,000-pound bombs used in [Israeli] Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs.”

Hamas Islamists butchered roughly 1,300 Jews in Israel. It mattered not to Palestinian Hamas members if they killed babies or women – instead, it was complete barbarity on a scale unimaginable.

One can imagine how many more Jews would have been butchered by Hamas if the armed forces of Israel had failed to repulse the terrorists.

Biden – after the massacre of Jews by Hamas – said, “You know, there are moments in this life — and I mean this literally — when the pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world.”

Too many international leaders – Muslim and non-Muslim alike – aren’t comprehending or understanding the trauma witnessed by Jewish people who survived this massacre. It is also a grim reminder that the forces that exterminated Jews during World War Two continue to exist – albeit through the prism of Islamist hatred.

In Iraq, the Islamist terrorist group ISIS (Islamic State – IS) holds Yazidi slaves (slavery was only banned in the land of Mecca in the 1960s). Also, Sunni Islamist ISIS massacred hundreds of Shia Muslims in several massacres, put Alawites in cages, cleansed Christians from their ancient homelands, and other brutal crimes against humanity.

Likewise, in the last few weeks over 100,000 Armenian Christians have fled the onslaught of Muslim Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh (Turks killed millions of Christians – Armenians, Pontic Greeks, and Assyrians in the early 20th century). Similarly, in Sudan, black African Muslims in Darfur are still being butchered by Arab militias – while in Libya, pictures show black Africans being branded on the face by Arabs before being smuggled to Europe.

Naturally, all the above seems to bypass Muslim and secular protests against Israel.

The latest bloodshed happened after Palestinians went in search of Jews – and other non-Palestinian nationals – to butcher, rape, and kidnap innocent civilians in Southern Israel.

Captured Jews are being held for ransom. Also, Hamas Islamists in Gaza are using Jewish civilians via human shields – while seeking the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The nightmare began after Hamas butchered over 1,000 Jews within hours.

