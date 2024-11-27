Japan Art and the Full Moon

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three Japanese art prints focus on the full moon. However, each print provides a unique angle – from darkness and a stunning Buddhist pagoda above by Kawase Hasui (1883-1957) – to the art below by Hagiwara Hideo (1913-2007) and the final print by Kotozuka Eiichi (1868-1912).

The British Museum says, “Because of (Hasui’s) delicate health, which affected him all his life, he spent much time as a boy in the hot-spring resort of Shiobara where his aunt lived; his love of the Japanese landscape, and especially of scenes of snow, rain and mist, was born in those years.”

Hagiwara Hideo (1913-2007) was firmly established by the second half of the 20th century. However, this came after suffering enormous adversity.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art says, “Originally a painter trained in oil, Hagiwara Hideo (1913–2007) became ill with tuberculosis and turned to printmaking in 1954. From the start his prints were of an abstract nature, and for 50 years he was a constant innovator in his choice of motifs, style, and technique.”

The full moon by Kotozuka Eiichi highlights people enjoying a nice stroll – in beautiful surroundings. He is noted for his sōsaku hanga (creative prints) prints – which blessed the land of the rising sun.

Initially, he studied Westen art. However, he turned to Nihonga and printmaking (woodblock) – with Kyoto School artists being inspirational.

