Japan Art and Yamamoto Shoun: Night Scenes and Children

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Yamamoto Shoun (1870-1965) witnessed dramatic economic, political, and social changes throughout his lifetime. He belongs to the Meiji, Taisho, and Showa periods of Japanese history.

In these three art pieces, the dominance of night prevails. However, one is a natural landscape – and two other art pieces focus on children enjoying life.

In the first art piece, a family (or friends) goes in search of fireflies – with the younger member enthralled. It is a delightful theme that works to a treat.

While above, children are enjoying lanterns at night with parents guiding and entertaining them. It is easy to imagine the excitement of all the children.

The Cleveland Museum of Art says, “A painter from Kōchi trained in Tokyo, Yamamoto Shōun often had works in the prestigious Ministry of Education Exhibition (Bunten) and Imperial Exhibition (Teiten).”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes