Japan GSDF Candidate Killed Instructor after he was Criticized

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The killing of two Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) members and injuring of another by a young 18-year-old male candidate appears to have been triggered after he was criticized.

The young GSDF candidate joined in April. Hence, something is amiss for him to take such brutal action against the 52-year-old instructor – while also killing another member of the GSDF (he claims this killing was unintended)

He immediately confessed to the shooting and indicated strongly that his prime target was the instructor who berated him. The other instructor killed was aged 25.

Events happened at the GSDF indoor shooting range in Gifu.

Also, he calmly killed Yasuchika Kikumatsu (the intended victim) and Kosuke Yashiro according to accounts. Hence, the shots fired were not in quick-fire.

Yashiro was killed because he tried to challenge the shooter.

The Asahi Shimbun reports he “…was acting strange moments before he opened fire with an automatic rifle, according to investigative sources.”

GSDF Chief of Staff General Yasunori Morishita said: “We will investigate the cause of the incident to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

The 18-year-old killer had previously participated in target practice on four different occasions. He was set to be assigned after completing his basic military training.

The obvious targeting of Kikumatsu means that he is accused of murder – and no longer on suspicion of attempted murder.

