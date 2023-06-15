Japan GSDF young candidate kills two instructors

Japan GSDF young army candidate kills two instructors

Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Tragedy hit a military training camp in Gifu (central Japan) when a young 18-year-old male candidate killed two military instructors and injured another member of the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF).

The young GSDF candidate only joined in April. He was immediately arrested on the grounds of attempted murder. However, it is too early to say the motive behind this fatal incident.

He confessed to the shooting. Also, indications are that he targeted one of the instructors he killed.

The two instructors killed were aged 25 and 52.

GSDF candidates need to pass a three-month training and educational course before being allowed to join the armed forces.

GSDF Chief of Staff General Yasunori Morishita said: “We will investigate the cause of the incident to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

He continued, “As an organization that handles weapons, such things should never happen.”

NHK News reports, “The site is managed by the GSDF’s 10th division, which has its headquarters in the central Japanese city Nagoya.”

It is unclear if the slain and injured members had bullet-proof vests on.

