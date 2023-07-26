Japanese Art and Buddhist Pagoda: Kyoto and Nikko

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three prints focus on Buddhism and the beauty of nature in Japan. The first and third prints focus on Kyoto – and the second print concerns Nikko.

Above is a print by Nisaburo Ito, who was born in 1910 during the last few years of the Meiji Restoration (1868-1912). He produced adorable shin hanga (new prints) prints – including a lovely Buddhist Pagoda in Kyoto above.

The print above is by Tsuchiya Kōitsu. He was born in 1870 and died in 1949.

The Koller Collection of Asian Art says, “Kōitsu Tsuchiya 土屋光逸 (1870–1949) was a master landscape print designer part of the New Prints Movement (shin-hanga) in early 20th c. Japan. His prints, known for their intriguing color schemes and theatrical use of light, are referred to as light ray pictures (kosen-ga).”

Unlike Tsuchiya Kōitsu, who produced a stunning print of Nikko, Eiichi Kotozuka focuses on Kyoto (similar to Nisaburo Ito).

The stunning print above by Eiichi Kotozuka equally focuses on Buddhism and nature.

All three artists were born in the Meiji Period. However, Eiichi Kotozuka focused on sōsaku hanga (creative prints).

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes