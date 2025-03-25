Mass Protests in Turkey against the Arrest of Imamoglu (Erdogan)

Nuray Lydia Oglu, Noriko Watanabe, and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey (Turkiye) is adept at manipulating the state apparatus. Hence, the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu (the mayor of Istanbul) to preserve the power concentration policies of Erdoğan is another attempt by the ruling elites to crush anyone deemed a threat to the rule of Erdoğan.

The BBC reports, “Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, was due to be selected as the Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) 2028 presidential nominee in a vote on Sunday.”

However, Imamoglu now faces the prospect of a heavy prison sentence concerning “alleged” corruption charges.

Ironically, Erdoğan’s family is milking the political system (not unique to Turkey – even if the level is high).

Erdogan – media savvy – is turning everything on its head. Hence, he accuses the CHP of trying to “disturb the peace and polarise our people.”

The jailing of Imamoglu and the ongoing political crisis will be manipulated by Erdoğan. After all, he can’t run for presidency under the prevailing conditions in 2028. Therefore, the latest crisis – or a future crisis – will be utilized to alter the constitution.

Germany – stated by the office of Chancellor Olaf Scholz – declared that the jailing of Imamoglu was “totally unacceptable.”

The Foreign Ministry of France condemned the events unfolding in Turkey. Accordingly, the ministry statement said the arrests and imprisonment “constitutes a serious attack on democracy.”

Currently, 1,133 protesters have been detained by the police since the protests began.

Erdoğan denounced the protesters.

He declared: “Pointing to the streets instead of courtrooms to defend theft, plunder, lawlessness and fraud is a grave irresponsibility.”

Erdoğan continued, “Just as we have not surrendered to street terrorism until now, we will not bow to vandalism in the future, either.”

Deutsche Welle reports, “Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been ‘temporarily’ suspended after he was formally arrested on graft charges, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said.”

It remains to be seen if Erdoğan can stabilize the political situation – quickly.

Another grim period for democracy in Turkey under Erdoğan.

