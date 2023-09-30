Pakistan Terrorist Attack Kills Over 50: Eid-i-Miladun Nabi

Sawako Utsumi and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

A brutal terrorist attack in Pakistan is responsible for the deaths of at least 54 people. Many others remain injured in the restive province of Baluchistan (Balochistan).

The Islamist attack killed innocent Muslims in a suspected suicide attack. Accordingly, innocent Muslims celebrating Eid-i-Miladun Nabi were killed by a religious fanatic.

The terrorist attack took place near a mosque. Hence, with so many people celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, the terrorist attacker knew he would kill many innocent Muslims.

Reports claim that the attack was aimed at the senior police officer. However, the terrorist must have witnessed Muslims gathering to celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi.

The Guardian reports, “Celebration of the prophet’s birthday is accepted by the majority of Muslims in Pakistan, but certain denominations view it as an unwarranted innovation. According to one official, however, a senior police officer killed in the attack may have been the target.”

Voice of America reports, “No group immediately claimed responsibility for the violence in a district where militants linked to a regional affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group, Islamic State-Khorasan, or IS-K, are active.”

Islamic Takfiris deem other Muslims to be infidels.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Pakistan is blighted by sectarianism aimed at Shia Muslims and the Ahmadiyya community by Sunni Islamists. Also, non-Muslims (Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs) suffer institutional discrimination. Therefore, Pakistan needs to curtail Islamist teachings aimed at sowing hatred towards Muslims and non-Muslims alike.”

Inspector General (IG) Abdul Khalique Sheikh of Balochistan said, “The aim of terrorism is to create chaos and instability in Balochistan… Police have been ordered to take strong action against the elements involved in the bombing and those providing them shelter.”

Al Jazeera reports, “The gas-rich Balochistan province at the border of Afghanistan and Iran has been the site of a low-intensity rebellion by Baloch separatists for more than two decades.”

On top of this, Islamist Takfiris commit terrorist attacks in Balochistan and throughout the country.

The BBC reports, “Meanwhile, a separate blast has taken place at a mosque near Peshawar City in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.”

