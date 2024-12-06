President Yoon of South Korea Faces Impeachment: Japan Worried

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea opened a can of worms after declaring martial law. This immediately sent shock waves throughout South Korea – and in the corridors of power in America and Japan.

The convulsions of the actions of Yoon are ongoing. Hence, Kim Yong-hyun (Defense Minister) resigned after the political debacle. Also, the police are investigating several people on the grounds of treason.

Voice of America reports, “The impeachment resolution is expected to come up for a vote Saturday. The Democratic Party and its allies hold a huge majority in the 300-seat National Assembly, and need only a few defectors from the PPP to pass the resolution. Eighteen PPP lawmakers who are part of an internal anti-Yoon faction were among the 190 lawmakers who voted to rescind the president’s martial law decree early Wednesday morning, just hours after the announcement.”

It remains to be seen if Yoon is impeached. If so, Yoon will face immediate suspension – the impeachment case will then go to the Constitutional Court. During this period, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will replace Yoon. Therefore, the next few days are fraught with danger for the current leader of South Korea.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Ironically, even if Yoon survives impeachment, the convulsions will continue in South Korea. Accordingly, his actions have tainted his democratic credentials.”

Yoon and others also face treason charges. This highlights one of many convulsions unleashed by the martial law actions of Yoon.

Yonhap News Agency reports, “The complaints accused not only Yoon but also former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min of treason and other related charges for their roles in the declaration and subsequent lifting of martial law on Tuesday.”

The Guardian reports, “This the first time that martial law has been declared in South Korea in more than four decades, alarming allies. The United States, which stations nearly 30,000 troops in South Korea to protect it from the nuclear-armed North, initially voiced deep concern at the declaration, then relief that martial law was over.”

JAPAN IS CONCERNED

Yoon and the political elites in Japan have taken an increasingly anti-Russian Federation stance concerning the crisis in Ukraine. Japan also adopted an anti-China stance in line with the administration of President Joe Biden of America. Therefore, with Yoon opening a positive relationship with Japan – unlike other recent leaders of South Korea, political elites in Tokyo are worried that his demise will result in renewed tensions with Japan.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan said, “(Yoon) has been striving to improve ties with Japan based on his conviction that doing so would serve the interests of South Korea.”

Ishiba continued, “We believe such efforts by President Yoon should not be undermined no matter what.”

Yoshimasa Hayashi (Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan) said, “We are closely monitoring developments in South Korea with particular and grave concerns.”

Hayashi also stressed that Japan and South Korea are “important neighbors.”

However, with America and Japan flaunting the democratic angle at China and the Russian Federation – neither nation cares about feudal monarchies ruling Gulf nations – it takes the “democratic angle” out of South Korea under Yoon.

His martial law decision will forever taint Yoon.

Kyodo News reports, “The chief of South Korea’s ruling People Power Party said Thursday it will do its utmost to prevent the passage of an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol following his short-lived declaration of martial law.”

Irrespective of the final impeachment decision – South Korean democracy is tainted if Yoon remains in power.

Japan is rightly concerned.

