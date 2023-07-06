Russia and Saudi in Fresh Oil Cuts (America and Japan)

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Oil cooperation between the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia (OPEC+ alliance) continues unabated. Accordingly, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (the Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia) said “whatever is necessary” will be done by both nations to support favorable market conditions.

Since November, the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia have cut oil output concerning unfavorable price mechanisms.

Reuters reports, “Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s biggest oil exporters, deepened oil supply cuts on Monday in an effort to send prices higher.”

The anti-Russian Federation administration of President Joe Biden of America is naturally aghast by the cordial relations that exist concerning the political elites in Moscow and Riyadh.

CNBC reports, “On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it would extend the 1-million-barrel-per-day production cut it had initially flagged for July into August, while Russia announced a 500,000 barrel-per-day decline in exports next month.”

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: “In the last move this week, yes, we are all continuing with our voluntary cut, but again, part of what we have had done with our colleagues from Russia was also to mitigate the cynical side of spectators about what was going on with Saudi Arabia and Russia.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Unlike Japan, the majority of non-European Union and NATO nations are tired of outside interference in the respective internal mechanisms of their economic, geopolitical, and social policies: but Japan – under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida – follows America like a puppet.”

The colonial mindset emanating from America is growing under the Democratic Party to an extreme under Biden. Sadly, Japan can’t see the world outside of the corridors of power in Washington: unlike Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and others who seek an independent stance.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Accordingly, Japan isn’t at ease inside its natural geopolitical space in Northeast Asia.”

