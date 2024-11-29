Russia Voices Displeasure at Japan: US Missiles and China

The Russian Federation announced its displeasure at Japan concerning America’s expansive military posture in Northeast Asia.

Japan is currently a convenient nation that is embroiling itself on behalf of America against regional military and geopolitical powers (China and the Russian Federation). Accordingly, Japan is being sucked into America’s containment policies and intrigues against the Russian Federation – with China feeling the same towards the pro-American political elites based in Tokyo.

America and Japan recently announced a joint military plan aimed at China concerning Taiwan. This includes deploying sophisticated military hardware on the Nansei Islands (Ryukyu Arc).

Maria Zakharova (Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman) rebuked Japan for escalating tensions concerning the Taiwan dispute. Hence, the Russian Federation believes that Japan is deliberately expanding its military ambitions with America by scaremongering against China and the Russian Federation.

Zakharova pointedly said, “We have repeatedly warned the Japanese side that if, as a result of such cooperation, American medium-range missiles appear on its territory, this will pose a real threat to the security of our country and we will be forced to take the necessary, adequate steps to strengthen our own defense capability.”

Reuters reports, “She said Moscow had sent a clear signal to the United States and its ‘satellites’ that Russia would respond decisively and in symmetrical fashion to the placing of land-based medium and shorter-range missiles in various parts of the world.”

Sergey Lavrov (Russian Foreign Minister) last month said, “As regards Japan specifically, we have a serious concern over remilitarization of this country.”

Lavrov continued, “Its overt rejection of peaceful development cannot but raise concern. For this could demolish the entire system of the present-day world order, replacing it with that rules-based world order about which Japanese Prime Minister [Shigeru Ishiba] gave a lengthy speech today.”

Lavrov further stated, “Japan is playing a larger role in US plans to set up a global anti-missile defense system with potential deployment of short-and medium-range missiles on Japanese territory. In general, Japan is working toward strengthening its military potential in both traditional and new spheres, including cyberspace, outer space and other fields.”

China also accuses Japan of being obsessed with creating geopolitical bloc confrontations.

Japan and South Korea face future blowback in Northeast Asia after adopting anti-Russian Federation approaches on behalf of the political elites of the administration of President Joe Biden. This concerns the support they provide to Ukraine. Therefore, the modernization of the armed forces of North Korea based on military technology emanating from the Russian Federation is a direct blowback that isn’t in the interest of any nation in Northeast Asia.

Japan and the Russian Federation had a favorable relationship under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (brutally assassinated). However, recent leaders seem bereft of thinking about the sole interests of Japan.

Instead, Japan is being locked into America’s geopolitical and military ambitions aimed at China and the Russian Federation – based on issues concerning Taiwan and Ukraine.

Japan is endangering itself on the whims of America and petty nationalism.

