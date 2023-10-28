Turkey Deems Killing Jews with being Liberation: Occupier of North Cyprus and North Syria

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Arabs, British, French, and Turks share a lot in common. This concerns colonialism, conquering lands, devastating regions, and utilizing slavery. Indeed, slavery only ended in the land of Mecca in the 1960s. Therefore, the Arabs began slavery in Africa and further afield on a grand scale long before the British and French – and they were the last to finish (ISIS Arabs still hold Yazidi slaves in modern times).

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey declared Hamas is “a patriotic liberation movement fighting to protect Palestinian lands and people.”

Erdogan recently celebrated the cleansing of over 100,000 Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh by Muslim majority Azerbaijan.

NATO Turkey negates that unlike the Jews of Israel claiming their ancient homeland (a small defined space based on history), the Ottoman Turks expanded to vast areas of Europe and the Middle East and enslaved Africans to European Christians.

Equally important, modern-day Turkey occupies North Cyprus after cleansing the region of Christians and sending Turkish settlers – and Turkey also occupies North Syria and kills the mainly Muslim Kurds in various countries (including internal and bombing the Kurds in Iraq).

Erdogan deemed the killers of Jewish women and babies to be “mujahideen.”

He continued, “Israel is killing children. We will not allow the killing of children.”

Erdogan and the rage in the Muslim world naturally negate Turkey occupying two nations while also persecuting the Kurds. Equally, thousands of children have been killed in Yemen based on several Gulf Powers and Iran – and their proxy war in Yemen.

Also, Arab members of ISIS hold Yazidi slaves – and in Darfur in Sudan, various Arab militias are butchering black African Muslims. Indeed, Arabic speakers are killing civilians in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen. Sinai areas of Egypt are also blighted by Sunni Islamic terrorism.

Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Israel, said, “Hamas is a despicable terrorist organization worse than ISIS that brutally and intentionally murders babies, children, women and the elderly, takes civilians hostage and uses its own people as human shields.”

TURKEY – OCCUPIER AND BOMBING RAIDS

President Joe Biden – when Vice President in the Barack Obama administration – condemned Turkey’s role in Syria.

Biden said – similar to Macron – “What did they do? They poured hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of tons of weapons into anyone who would fight against Assad — except that the people who were being supplied were al-Nusra and al-Qaeda and the extremist elements of jihadis coming from other parts of the world.”

Associated Foreign Press reports (2022), “The heartland of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, Sinjar is frequently targeted by Turkish airstrikes against bases of Turkey’s separatist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).”

A Yazidi activist continued, “The international community also has a moral responsibility towards Yazidis and the people of Sinjar. It is both painful and illogical that these attacks go [unaddressed] as if they are legitimate. It seems Turkey can get away with anything.”

The Armenian Christians of the dismantling Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are fleeing. Already, 100,000 Armenians have reached Armenia since regional forces in Nagorno-Karabakh were forced to capitulate after being abandoned by the international community.

However, while Armenian Christians are being cleansed by mainly Muslim Azerbaijan – the NATO nation of Turkey is planning on the economic and military benefits of pan-Turkism. Henceforth, the historical legacy of ancient Christianity in Nagorno-Karabakh faces the fate of Nakhchivan (Nakhichevan) – and the legacy of the 1915 Armenian Genocide at the hands of the Turks.

The legacy of the Turks in history concerning the Armenians – and other regional Christians, including the Assyrians and Pontic Greeks – is pogroms, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and the erasure of ancient Christianity (ancient Churches converted to mosques or destroyed along with dismantling architecture and the traces of indigenous Christianity).

NATO Turkey also continues to occupy and settle North Cyprus. This led to Cypriot Orthodox Christians being cleansed in the middle of the 1970s by the Muslim Turks. Henceforth, similar to what is happening now against Armenian Christians from Nagorno-Karabakh, the international community did nothing apart from grand statements.

Turkey also occupies parts of North Syria – while utilizing Islamist proxies. Thus, various Sunni Islamist groups in Syria – supported by Hamas (close ties with Turkey and Qatar) – entered the crisis in Syria based on the intrigues of Turkey and several Gulf Powers. Therefore, Turkey supported forces in Syria that butchered the Alawites, killed Christians, and killed Sunni Muslim loyalists to the Syrian government.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas announced its support of Turkey during the military offensive of this nation in Northern Syria. This isn’t surprising given the Muslim Brotherhood link that binds President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Hamas. However, it is a touch ironic because the Ottoman Empire never gave the Palestinians a nation-state – on the contrary, they were colonized by the Ottoman Turks.

The hypocrisy emanating from Turkey and other nations is astonishing.

