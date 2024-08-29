Typhoon Shanshan Makes Landfall in Japan: Burst River Banks and Landslides Feared

Sawako Utsumi and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Typhoon Shanshan landed on mainland Japan after reaching Kagoshima prefecture and moving to other prefectures, including Miyazaki. The typhoon will spread to other areas of Japan before weakening to become a tropical storm.

The power supply line was knocked out for over 250,000 people in Kagoshima and other parts of Kyushu. It is feared that landslides and burst river banks might lead to the loss of life in the coming days.

Local governments in Kyushu – and other parts of the country bracing for Typhoon Shanshan – are warning people to evacuate in areas of high concern.

Reuters reports, “After striking Kyushu over the next few days, the storm is expected to approach the central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, around the weekend, the weather agency said.”

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is warning of winds of up to 252 km/h.

Three people died after torrential rain led to their home being swept away before Typhoon Shanshan reached landfall. This happened in central Japan.

The BBC reports, “Special typhoon warnings, like the one issued for Shanshan, are declared in Japan in cases of extraordinarily powerful storms. The same warning was issued in September 2022 as Typhoon Nanmadol approached Kyushu – the first such warning declared for a region other than Okinawa.”

Yoshimasa Hayashi (Chief Cabinet Secretary) said, “It is expected that violent winds, high waves and storm surges at levels that many people have never experienced before may occur.”

NHK reports, “Japan’s health ministry says that as of 9 a.m., power outages have been confirmed at a total of six medical institutions in Kagoshima Prefecture and Miyazaki Prefecture.”

ANA and Japan Airlines have canceled 391 flights between them over the next few days. Train services will also be hit severely – and other modes of transport.

CNN reports, “Shanshan is expected to turn to the east and move through Kyushu, weakening to a tropical storm by the end of Thursday.”

The following days will give a clearer picture of the impact of Typhoon Shanshan.

