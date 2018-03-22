English Landscapes by Japanese Artist: Laburnum Tree, Brailsford Church, and Shinto Themes

Japan Artist and English Landscapes: Laburnum Tree, Brailsford Church, and Shinto Themes

The recent oil painting by Sawako Utsumi, a Japanese contemporary artist, of a laburnum tree fits eloquently with her watercolor of a Christian Church in Brailsford, Derbyshire. This is based on the connection of the color yellow and the essence of delightful yellow flowers. Therefore, the landscapes of England come alive in both stunning paintings by Utsumi.

Interestingly, yellow in the Shinto faith denotes sacredness and one can’t escape the power of this color in both paintings. Given this reality, the art piece Brailsford Church in Splendid Nature is focused on the sacred but within the Christian faith.

The other art piece, Laburnum Tree in Splendid Isolation, highlights the natural beauty of nature. Indeed, for individuals who adore the laburnum tree, then while the original is located in northwest England, the tree itself could be in various parts of this nation. Immediately, the adorable laburnum tree in this art piece hits the individual because people who love this species will have vivid memories.

Turning back to the delightful Brailsford Christian Church in stunning Derbyshire, then Utsumi fuses the sacred with nature. Naturally, from a Shinto point of view, then nature and the sacredness are part and parcel of this world. Therefore, for the artist Utsumi – despite the landscape and religious setting being extremely different in Japan – she equally feels at home when visiting and seeing delightful Christian churches in Derbyshire.

Overall, the art of Utsumi fuses many themes and ideas that are often hidden to the viewer based on her own upbringing. Yet, even without this angle, the art itself works astonishingly well based on the landscapes and angle of nature in both art pieces. On top of this, the color yellow creates an eloquent and gentle reality irrespective of the meaning of sacredness in Shintoism.

