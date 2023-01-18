Japan art and Suzuki Shonen: The striking sun

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Suzuki Shônen was born in Kyoto. Accordingly, the rich artistic, cultural, historical, and religious traits provided Shônen with great solace.

He was born in the middle of the nineteenth century before the modernization of Japan during the Meiji Period. His father taught his son to respect the rich cultural traits of Japanese high culture and the importance of the Middle Kingdom (China).

Bonhams says, “The son of Suzuki Hyakunen, a Kyoto artist who worked in the Shijo and Nanga styles, Suzuki Shonen started his training at a tender age and became head of the Northern Division of the Kyoto Prefecture Painting School in 1881, when he was only 32.”

In the art piece below, three cranes are flying over the water and in the direction of the rising sun. The landscape isn’t overly dramatic. However, the rising sun, the three cranes flying, and the trees all fuse naturally together.

Overall, he was blessed with an independent artistic mind; ergo, Shônen developed his individualistic artistic style – despite the impact of his father.

https://www.bonhams.com/auction/25428/lot/233/suzuki-shonen-1849-1918-meiji-1868-1912-or-taisho-1912-1926-era-early-20th-century-13/

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes