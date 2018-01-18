President Vucic of Serbia says the murder of a Serbian politician in Kosovo was an act of terrorism

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The embattled Orthodox Christian Serbs of Kosovo (Kosovo and Metohija) are in shock after the assassination of Oliver Ivanovic. Hence, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will visit Kosovska Mitrovica, Gracanica, and Laplje Selo this weekend.

Serbians who have been forced into ghettoes and enclaves throughout the religious Jerusalem of the Serbian Orthodox Christian church will welcome his visit. Yet, his visit is based on the murder of a respected Serbian politician. Therefore, just like the endless discrimination that Orthodox Christians face in Kosovo, it is death that will bring Vucic to Kosovo.

Patriarch Irinej of the Serbian Orthodox Christian church said, “Many were forced to leave the territory of Old Serbia. Ivanovic came under pressure and was exposed to the greatest temptations. Although he could have left that holy land, he did not want to do it at any cost. It turned out, unfortunately, that he did not want to do it at the cost of his life.”

It still remains unclear who killed Ivanovic because of the heavy cocktail of Kosovska Mitrovica that remains divided. However, the Serbs, cleansed in many parts of their homeland that was handed over on a Western and Ottoman plate to the mainly Muslim Albanians, they still remain strong throughout Kosovska Mitrovica despite enormous intimidation.

Ivanovic was shot many times before finally passing away in hospital from his injuries. Hence, he was assassinated outside the premises of the political party he led. Despite this, and endless intimidation by Albanian Muslim nationalists against the minority Orthodox Christian community, the response by the embattled Serbs is one of dignity.

Vucic says that the murder is a terrorist act and he wants a thorough investigation – and this includes the Serbs participating fully. Therefore, his visit to Kosovska Mitrovica, Gracanica, and Laplje Selo is to show solidarity with the embattled Serbs of Kosovo. Equally, it is to reassure the Serbs of their Jerusalem that they haven’t been abandoned.

