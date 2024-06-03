Afghan Born Islamist Kills German Police Officer

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In Afghanistan, apostates face prison or worse – and females are banned from studying by the ruling Taliban government. Accordingly, a land that once was blessed by Buddhism, Hinduism, Nestorian Christianity, Zoroastrianism, and other non-Muslim faiths – is now a year-zero Islamist nation that tramples down on all non-Muslim faiths while crushing women.

Despite this, the politically correct world of Europe continues to tolerate vast numbers of Islamists entering Europe and spreading their hatred far and wide. Ironically, Iran and Pakistan (Muslim-majority nations where non-Muslim Indigenous faiths were also crushed) are deporting Afghans back to Afghanistan in vast numbers.

Pax Europa (campaigns against radical Islam) wouldn’t even exist if European nations kept Islamists out of their nations. However, the self-induced divisions of society based on Islamization and mass immigration – while also spreading gender confusion – are part and parcel of the new divisionist world of the ruling elites. Therefore, the brutal terrorist attack by the Afghan-born Islamic terrorist in Germany was all too predictable.

Accordingly, a brave German police officer succumbed to the frenzied knife attack by the foreign-born Islamist because of his Islamic ideology and because of the failure of the German political system (replicated in France, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and other European nations) that allowed him to enter Germany.

France 24 reports, “A prominent Islam critic was among six people wounded in a knife attack at a rally in Germany on Friday, drawing immediate condemnation from the nation’s leaders.”

The BBC says, “A man has attacked six people, including a police officer, with a knife at a market square in the south-west German city of Mannheim, police say.”

Sadly, the police officer stabbed by the Islamist died from his wounds.

The German police reported that the police officer was “stabbed several times in the area of the head” while seeking to protect people from the Islamist attacker. After this, he underwent “emergency surgery and was put in an artificial coma.” However, the brave police officer “died of his injuries” on Sunday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the brave police officer.

Scholz continued, “His commitment to the safety of all of us deserves the highest recognition.”

However, this brave German police officer died because of the failure of the state apparatus. After all, the foreign-born Islamic killer had ample Muslim majority and Sharia lands to move to rather than being allowed to enter distant Germany.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, “If the investigations reveal an Islamist motive, this would be a further confirmation of the great danger posed by Islamist acts of violence.”

From London to Paris, the streets are full of Islamists and the self-loathing politically correct brigade who are joining forces against Jews after the horrendous pogrom by Hamas against approximately 1,200 Jews who were killed within hours.

European nations need to reclaim their cultural, ethnic, and religious identity – while keeping Islamization out (Afghanistan and Iran erased the non-Muslim indigenous faiths – a clear warning from history).

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes