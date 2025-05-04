Art of Japan and Yashima Gakutei

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Yashima Gakutei (1786-1868) was a Japanese artist and poet. He was influenced by high culture. Therefore, angles connected to culture, philosophy, and religion blessed many of his prints.

Gakutei expanded his art by studying under several artists. Hence, artists including Totoya Hokkei and Hokusai left a lasting impression on Gakutei.

The British Museum says, “Gakutei’s first illustrations to popular fiction appeared in 1815, and the following year the first of his ‘surimono’, in which genre he would become a leading designer during the 1820s and 30s. An important author and illustrator of popular fiction, including the ‘yomihon Ehon saiyu zenden’ (completed in 1835) based on the Chinese novel ‘Xi you ji’ (‘Record of the Westward Journey’).”

Gakutei was influenced by Buddhism, Confucianism, Shintoism (indigenous faith), and Taoism.

Gakutei felt passionate about high culture, religion, and philosophy. Accordingly, art and cultural traits fused naturally with the world of Japanese high culture and the philosophical legacy of the Middle Kingdom (China).

