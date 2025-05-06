

PAP Singapore Election Victory and Endless Power Concentration

Michiyo Tanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Political power concentration in Singapore under the People’s Action Party (PAP) continues unabated.

Accordingly, the general election on Saturday witnessed another victory for the PAP. This extends the PAP rule to 66 years of never-ending rule.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of the PAP is vindicated by the electoral success after winning 87 out of 97 seats. Five PAP seats were uncontested.

Wong said, “Many are watching the election closely, whether it’s international media, investors or foreign governments, they would have taken note of tonight’s results.”

He continued, “It’s a clear signal of trust, stability and confidence in your government. Singaporeans, too, can draw strength from this and look ahead to our future.”

AP News reports, “The PAP’s popular vote rose to 65.6%, up from a near-record low of 61% in 2020 polls. Jubilant supporters of the PAP, which had ruled Singapore since 1959, gathered in stadiums waved flags and cheered in celebration.”

Voters in Singapore are concerned about future job prospects, inflation, and wage stagnation. However, the international tariff crisis related to President Donald Trump of America entails the safety-first approach of trusting the PAP. Therefore, endless power concentration under the PAP continues.

The BBC reports, “The main opposition, the centre-left Workers’ Party (WP), failed to capture more seats but continued to hold on to its 10 seats in parliament.”

Wong said, “Singaporeans have given the PAP a clear and strong mandate to govern.”

Accordingly, PAP power concentration continues to govern in Singapore – with little political change on the horizon.

