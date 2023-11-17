Biden and Xi meet: America and China need to Reset

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

President Joe Biden of America greeted President Xi Jinping of China in California. They warmly shook hands for the cameras before discussing essential issues in private.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) forum.

Internationally, the world needs to witness a reset between both nations – irrespective of economic, geopolitical, and political differences. Henceforth, instead of the Biden administration focusing overtly on the military angle and containing China – and China expecting control over the South China Sea to the detriment of regional nations – political elites in Washington and Beijing need to take a step back.

Important differences include alleged espionage, the Russian Federation (Ukraine and Donbass conflict), the South China Sea and regional territorial disputes, increased military aid of America to Taiwan, human rights, environmental issues, North Korea, Israel (Gaza crisis), economic coercion, technological issues, and other areas of importance.

Voice of America reports, “Several high-ranking Biden administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, have visited Beijing in recent months to ease the tensions.”

Biden said “competition” between America and China “should not veer into conflict.”

Xi said – in a similar way – that “turning their back on each other is not an option.”

Xi continued, “Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed, and one country’s success is an opportunity for the other… Confrontation has unbearable consequences for both sides.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “If both nations agree to restore military-to-military communications – then talks will witness some progress if both leaders are sincere. If so, it is essential to follow up on many issues that rankle both nations to reduce mistrust and open competition.”

America and China are squandering vast resources on the military angle despite poverty at home and mounting debt problems.

Also, the economic and political coercion of nations caught up in the geopolitical games of America and China – is detrimental to the international community.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Power concentration isn’t needed – irrespective of emanating from America or China.”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes