Donald Trump Wins US Election against Kamala Harris (White House Return)

Kanako MIta, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Former President Donald Trump emerged victorious against Kamala Harris. Accordingly, Trump will return to the White House and lead America again.

Trump becomes only the second former president in American history to return to the White House after losing re-election to President Joe Biden (pressured to stand down for the non-primary hand-picked Harris).

Hence, the maverick businessman (turned politician) overcame legal issues, politically correct media hysteria, assassination attempts, and other ills to once more rule America. Irrespective of whether people love or hate Trump, it is a remarkable accomplishment against all the odds (the Harris campaign massively outspent Trump).

JD Vance will become the Vice President. He turned things back on track after an initial surge favoring Harris (if the media is to be believed) when Biden was pressured to step down. Therefore, Vance was a great pick.

Trump said he would garner “a new golden age” and “restore America to greatness.”

Supporters listened attentively when he said, “This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

Trump continued, “The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fight that I have with my soul to the job that you’ve entrusted to me.”

He is projected to also win the popular vote – unlike in 2016.

The heavy focus was on the battleground states. However, once North Carolina and Georgia were declared for Trump, it seemed that the Harris campaign was clutching at straws. Therefore, when Pennsylvania and Wisconsin followed it was all but over.

In true Harris fashion, she even refused to speak to her supporters where she was an undergraduate at Howard University (Washington DC).

The BBC reports (similar to voter turnout for Harris), “Black and Latino voters also appeared slightly less likely to support Harris than they were to back Biden four years ago, according to Associated Press exit poll data.”

In further good news for Trump, CNN reports, “Republicans will win the US Senate majority, CNN projects, shifting the balance of power in Washington and putting the chamber in position to boost Donald Trump’s presidency.”

The Biden admin supports the war in Ukraine massively – while ordinary Americans are struggling with inflation and price hikes.

Harris – if truth be told – was a poor choice. It was nothing more than playing to the race-baiting and gender divisions rhetoric that has befallen the Democratic Party. Therefore, her policy agenda was lost by the usual mantra aimed at Trump (criminal, fascist, racist, sexist, and so on).

Inflation? Endless illegal immigration?

No, just “person of color” concerning a privileged individual and seeking the female vote (her focus on abortion) – rather than focusing on the cost of living and other ‘bread and butter’ issues.

Trump and Vance appealed more to ordinary people because they focused on issues of concern. Hence, like a phoenix, Trump was re-elected to serve the people of America.

