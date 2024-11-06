Japan Art: Buddhist Monks and Mirage of Shinto

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary Japanese artist who hails from northern Japan. In the two art pieces in this article titled “Buddhist Monks in Deep Winter and the Tree of Life” and “Art Of Buddhism and Shintoism – Sharing the same Japanese Tree,” the image above (similar to the latest art piece in this duopoly) negates the Shinto angle.

However, it is a mirage. Hence, irrespective of whether visualizing Shintoism, the Shinto faith remains in the mindset of the artist (she prays often at Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples). This concerns the interplay of Shinto and nature.

The BBC – concerning Shinto – says, “Kami are not inherently different in kind from human beings or nature – they are just a higher manifestation of the life energy… an extraordinary or awesome version… Kami don’t exist in a supernatural universe – they live in the same world as human beings and the world of nature.”

Nichiren (1222-1282) – a revered Buddhist monk – said, “Winter always turns into Spring. Never, from ancient times on, has anyone heard or seen of winter turning back to autumn.”

Accordingly, the natural reality mentioned by Nichiren is similar to the interplay of Buddhism and Shintoism in Japan. Likewise, despite no representation of the Shinto faith in one art piece (not connected to the art above), the interplay of Shinto and nature entails that it exists within the mindset of the followers of this faith.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/buddhist-monks-in-deep-winter-and-the-tree-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html?newartwork=true Buddhist Monks in Deep Winter and the Tree of Life

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/art-of-buddhism-and-shintoism-sharing-the-same-japanese-tree-sawako-utsumi.html Art of Buddhism and Shintoism sharing the same Japanese tree

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-and-the-buddhist-lantern-of-life-sawako-utsumi.htmlJizo and the Buddhist Lantern of Life

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website

