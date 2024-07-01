Female Islamist Suicide Bombers Kill Many in Nigeria

Murad Makhmudov and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Female Islamist suicide bombers killed at least 18 people in northern Nigeria.

The latest Muslim terrorist attacks hit the state of Borno at the weekend. Once more, the murder of innocent men, women, and children doesn’t concern Islamic terrorists in Nigeria.

Reuters reports, “Barkindo Saidu, director general of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, said suspected suicide bombers separately attacked a wedding, funeral, and hospital, killing and injuring several people in the town of Gwoza.”

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram are active in this part of Nigeria. Hence, it is believed that Boko or ISWAP are responsible for the female suicide attacks that killed innocent civilians.

Boko is the prime suspect – given their usage of female suicide bombers.

The US Mission in Nigeria said, “These reprehensible acts of violence show a cruel and heartless disregard for human life…these abhorrent attacks are a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by terrorism in the region.”

The BBC reports, “Gwoza was seized by Boko Haram in 2014, and taken back by the Nigerian forces in 2015 – but the group has since continued to carry out attacks and kidnappings near the town.”

Anti-Christian attacks

In 2023, Islamists in Nigeria butchered Christians endlessly in various parts of the country. This includes Boko to Fulani Islamists.

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto said, “Over the years, these murderers have left their footprints of blood and tears across the length and breadth of the entire northern states, indiscriminately wrecking destruction across large swaths of land and communities.”

Vatican News reports, “Christians risk their lives not only at the hands of Boko Haram, but also of ethnic Fulani Muslim herders who have joined Islamist extremist groups… The attacks have led to mass forcible displacement. About 5 million Christians have been displaced and forced into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps within Nigeria and refugee camps at regional and sub-regional borders…”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Boko and other Islamists also butcher innocent Muslims – even if the sectarian nature is part and parcel of their bloodletting. Africa is blighted by Islamic terrorist groups from North Africa to West Africa – to Mozambique in Southern Africa.”

Christian and Muslim communities reside in fear.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes