Japan Art and Ogo Tomonosuke: Beauty of the Abstract Mind
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
Ogo Tomonosuke (1898-1962) was born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). Accordingly, he witnessed the economic, social, political, and technological convulsions of this period of Japanese history when relatively young.
He was born in Kyoto – a city esteemed and known for its high culture. Indeed, this part of Japan is blessed by high culture and the richness of faith (Koyasan, Nara, Negoro-ji, and other places).
Alongside the modernization of the Meiji Period and the cultural openness of the Taisho Period (1912-1926), the art world of Japan was also impacted greatly. This concerns Western artistic ideas, technology, and new internal thought patterns.
In a past article, I wrote, “It is easy to imagine that the delightful abstract (fourth art piece) of mountains and sunrise is a new beginning – not just artistically – but for Japan during the post-war period.”
The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art says, “After the war, he selected natural phenomena as his themes, and developed a style brimming with a distinct poetic sentiment of thick outlines and bold, abstracted shapes.”
Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group
http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News
http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist
https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News
PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times
PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK