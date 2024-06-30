Japan Art and Ogo Tomonosuke: Beauty of the Abstract Mind

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ogo Tomonosuke (1898-1962) was born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). Accordingly, he witnessed the economic, social, political, and technological convulsions of this period of Japanese history when relatively young.

He was born in Kyoto – a city esteemed and known for its high culture. Indeed, this part of Japan is blessed by high culture and the richness of faith (Koyasan, Nara, Negoro-ji, and other places).

Alongside the modernization of the Meiji Period and the cultural openness of the Taisho Period (1912-1926), the art world of Japan was also impacted greatly. This concerns Western artistic ideas, technology, and new internal thought patterns.

In a past article, I wrote, “It is easy to imagine that the delightful abstract (fourth art piece) of mountains and sunrise is a new beginning – not just artistically – but for Japan during the post-war period.”

The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art says, “After the war, he selected natural phenomena as his themes, and developed a style brimming with a distinct poetic sentiment of thick outlines and bold, abstracted shapes.”

