France and Syria: Macron meets Islamist Leader (Alawites, Christians, and Druze in Fear)

Murad Makhmudov, Kanako Mita, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Emmanuel Macron of France greeted the Sunni Islamist new leader of Syria (Ahmed al-Sharaa) with open arms.

The meeting in Paris comes at a time when a recent pogrom by Sunni Islamists against Alawites killed approximately 1,700 people. Some Christians were also killed.

The Independent reported in March, “Mr Sharaa’s forces and rival groups have killed at least 1,200 civilians, most of them Alawites, in Latakia, Tatous (Tartous), Hama and Homs provinces, according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The toll rose this week after 132 civilians were killed on Tuesday, the UK-based monitoring group said.”

It emerged that approximately 1,700 people were killed by Sunni Islamists in this pogrom (primarily aimed at killing Alawites).

Sunni Islamists supporting the ruling elites of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria are seen on video laughing while searching for Alawites to kill. Hence, this highlights that the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda mentality of sectarian hatred exists within HTS.

Indeed, only last week, the Druze faced the same Sunni Islamist sword. All these acts were committed by Sunni Islamist groups with links to the current leader of Syria. Therefore, irrespective of Macron hiding behind words, it is clear that the current leader of France is focused on economic deals and geopolitics.

Macron informed al-Sharaa, “You must do everything to assure the protection of all Syrians without exception… The crimes have profoundly shocked the friends of Syria.”

RFI reports, “Sharaa, a former Islamist rebel, has been criticised by some in France as a ‘jihadist-turned-politician.’ His visit has sparked debate, but Macron defended the meeting, saying engagement was essential.”

However, the recent port deal (Port of Latakia and CMA CGM) and Macron’s geopolitical ambitions are at the heart of his meeting with al-Sharaa.

France 24 reports, “France, a former colonial-era ruler of Syria, is eyeing an opportunity to increase its influence in the country after years of Russian presence, with French companies also seeking contracts.”

Marine Le Pen lambasted Macron for hosting “a jihadist” in a “provocative and irresponsible” meeting between Macron and al-Sharaa.

Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri (a spiritual leader of the Druze community) recently urged intervention by “international forces to maintain peace and prevent the continuation of these crimes.”

He said this after members of the Druze community were killed by Sunni Islamists.

Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri also said he no longer trusts “an entity pretending to be a government … because the government does not kill its people through its extremist militias … and then claim they were unruly elements after the massacres.”

Sadly, while minorities reside in fear in Syria, it seems that Macron puts economics and geopolitics first.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes