Haiti Violence Nears 4,000 Gang-Related Deaths: 20,000 Flee

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Approximately 20,000 people have fled recent gang-related violence in Port-au-Prince. Hence, the crisis in Haiti isn’t relenting despite the international force led by Kenya being deployed to help.

Deaths from gang-related violence are approaching 4,000 this year. This indicates the severity of the crisis.

Recent criminal attacks include jetliners being hit in Port-au-Prince.

AFP reports, “Haiti lost major links to the rest of the world this past week when the United States banned all civilian flights to the country for a month, after three jetliners approaching or departing Port-au-Prince were hit by gunfire.”

Gregoire Goodstein (Haiti chief for the International Organization for Migration) said, “Our ability to deliver aid is stretched to its limits. Without immediate international support, the suffering will worsen exponentially.”

The Haitian Times reports, “Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, installed less than a week ago, officially unveiled his cabinet Friday through a decree signed by the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) and himself. The new government, which includes 18 ministers, is tasked with leading Haiti’s transition until February 7, 2026.”

However, recent leaders of Haiti have failed to stem the violence. Accordingly, many civilians in Haiti lack trust in the political establishment.

UN News reports, “Gender based violence, including sexual violence used as a weapon of terror, has reached alarming levels. Women and children bear a disproportionate burden of the crisis, with 94 percent of displaced women and girls at heightened risk of violence.”

Haiti is blighted by endless gang-related violence, political failure, poverty, and a limited infrastructure. Also, the United Nations (UN) created the horrendous cholera outbreak that killed many Haitians – and the UN and several charities were responsible for countless sex scandals.

Earlier this year, Bharrat Jagdeo (Vice President of Guyana) said, “Criminals have now taken over the country. There is no government, it is becoming a failed society.”

Despite the proximity of Haiti to America, it is clear that events in Gaza, Taiwan, Ukraine, and other parts of the world are of concern to the Biden administration – and not Haiti.

