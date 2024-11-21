Japan Art and Pagodas in the Snow (Meiji Born Artists)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three prints focus on pagodas in the snow. In Japan, the religions of Buddhism and Shintoism have shaped this nation for countless centuries – with Shintoism being indigenous.

Above is a stunning print by Tsuchiya Kōitsu. He was born in 1870 during the revolutionary Meiji Period(1868-1912) and died in 1949.

Eiichi Kotozuka (the print above) was also born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912) – similar to Tsuchiya Kōitsu.

Initially, he focused on Western art. However, he is especially known for his sōsaku hanga (creative prints) prints.

The final print is by Kawase Hasui (1883-1957). He belongs to the printing world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints). This printing style blessed his artistic life. Also, Hasui was born during the Meiji Period.

The Museum of Art (MOA) says, “Kawase Hasui (1883–1957) initially studied painting under Kaburagi Kiyotaka, but sensational landscape woodcuts by Ito Shinsui changed the course of his career forever, to become a painter specializing in woodblock designs.”

