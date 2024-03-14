India and Modi Visits Arunachal Pradesh: Buddhism Needs Protecting

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India visited the religiously diverse region of Arunachal Pradesh. However, the indigenous Buddhists and nature worshippers face being overwhelmed by the rise of Christianity.

Indigenous nature worshippers have turned to Hinduism. However, the faiths of Hinduism and nature worshippers will fuse naturally – similar to Buddhism and Shintoism in Japan, which co-exist.

The followers of Buddhism, Hinduism, and nature worshippers have dwindled from the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh (Islamization via Bengali Muslim migration) – while the followers of Hinduism face severe pressure in Bangladesh and Pakistan. In Afghanistan, the Buddhists, Hindus, and Zoroastrians were crushed by Islamic invasions and enormous persecution.

Buddhists and other indigenous faiths also face Islamization in Rakhine in Myanmar. Accordingly, India, while stemming Hindu and Muslim communalism in parts of the country – and Christian and Hindu tensions in Manipur, needs to support the indigenous Buddhists of Arunachal Pradesh by preserving the importance of this faith throughout this part of India (education, social events, and so on).

Approximately 13% of Arunachal Pradesh follows Buddhism. Tibetan Buddhism thrives in Tawang, West Kamang, and the border areas of Tibet and Myanmar. Theravada Buddhism is also found near the border of Myanmar.

Buddhist-influenced nations and Tibetan Buddhism need to help the Buddhists of Arunachal Pradesh, the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the Buddhists of Rakhine, and other areas where Buddhists face various threats – including in southern Thailand from Islamists.

Modi understands how the indigenous faiths of Buddhism, Hinduism, Jainism, Zoroastrianism, and various Pagan and nature worshippers have been supplanted by Islam in Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan – and the Islamization processes are also happening in Bangladesh.

The Abrahamic faiths of Islam and Christianity in history haven’t sought accommodation – while also clashing with each other. Accordingly, India is the bastion of all non-Abrahamic faiths.

In the land of Mecca, all non-Muslim holy places are still banned.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes