Islamist Attacks in Mozambique: Christian Churches Burnt (SADC and Rwanda)

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

A recent Islamist terrorist upsurge in the province of Cabo Delgado is happening in northern Mozambique. Accordingly, Christian churches have been burnt – and some Christian priests and workers have fled alongside ordinary people.

In the last few years, the Southern African Development Community bloc (SADC) and the nation of Rwanda sent military forces to northern Mozambique to stem the Islamist insurgency – and endless terrorist attacks. However, similar to al-Shabaab in Somalia, Boko Haram in Nigeria, and other Sunni Islamist terrorist groups, they can melt away during times of difficulty only to re-emerge once more.

The SADC mission in support of Mozambique entails the armed forces of Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa, and Tanzania. Equally important, Rwanda also sent its armed forces to stem the Islamist onslaught in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Since Islamists began their attacks in northern Mozambique in 2017, approximately 5,000 people have been killed. Islamists are killing Christians and Muslims alike. However, in some massacres, Christians were separated by Islamists and killed.

Once Christian priest (Independent Catholic News) said, “The village that was attacked in the Chiúre region had already been attacked around two years ago, but the religious issue is not only against Catholics. They have not limited their attacks to villages with Christian churches. As always, they attack absolutely everything, including churches, but also mosques, but they especially target the population and their houses.”

Despite a lull in attacks in 2023, an upsurge seemed likely in 2024.

Vatican News reports, “However, several independent experts had warned that jihadists, far from being definitively defeated, had only temporarily reduced their attacks, but were ready to strike again as soon as the SADC started withdrawing its contingent. The withdrawal process is set to conclude by July 2025.”

Voice of America reports, “A new outbreak of unrest in northern Mozambique, scene of a jihadi insurgency, has forced thousands to flee their homes, according to United Nations figures and sources in Cabo Delgado province.”

Islamists also appear to be implementing a “heart and mind” policy. If so, Christians will be singled out more.

Hence, Islamists are taxing local Muslims concerning the goal of Sharia law and are inviting local Muslims to pray alongside the Islamist insurgents.

https://www.indcatholicnews.com/news/49132

https://www.voanews.com/a/upsurge-in-violence-in-northern-mozambique-displaces-thousands-/7497674.html

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2024-02/jihadist-attacks-in-mozambique-force-missionaries-to-flee.html

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes