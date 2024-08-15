Islamists Behead Christians in DRC

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Nigeria are killing grounds where Christians are butchered by Islamists all the time.

The Anglican Bishop of Beni said, “These atrocities create a pervasive anxiety and trauma experienced by those in conflict zones, particularly in regions like eastern Congo, where attacks by armed groups such as the ADF have become tragically commonplace that defiles God’s purpose of creating man.”

Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of Roman Catholics, called for the urgent protection of civilians in eastern parts of the DRC – where Islamists belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) are killing Christians.

In one recent massacre in late July, the bodies of innocent Christian civilians were found in North Kivu (Batangi-Mbau in the territory of Beni). Many Christians were beheaded by ADF Islamists – in this massacre.

In early June, many Christians were killed by Islamists.

AFP reports (June 13, 2024), “It brings to nearly 150 the number of people killed since the start of the month by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces, according to figures from local authorities and civil groups.”

In one of the massacres in early June, 41 Christians were found dead in the territory of Beni.

The DRC is blighted by various complex wars in North Kivu and Ituri – and the spreading of chaos to parts of South Kivu. Hence, approximately 7 million people are internally displaced in this part of the country.

Islamists are butchering in Nigeria to North Mozambique in Africa.

In West Asia, Islamists hold Yazidi women (and girls) in sexual slavery in Iraq – while apostates from Islam to Christianity in Afghanistan to Iran face prison or death.

If the Islamist international menace isn’t tackled, then it will spiral even further and spread to new nations – the ADF originated in Uganda. However, ADF Islamists are mainly killing Christians in the DRC after fleeing from the armed forces of Uganda.

