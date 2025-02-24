Israel Vows to Protect the Druze: Warns Syrian Army to Keep Out of Southern Syria

Nuray Lydia Oglu, Kanako Mita, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue to monitor events in southern Syria for the foreseeable future. This was reiterated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel – after he told the new power brokers in Syria not to “enter the area south of Damascus.”

Israel is troubled by the motives of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other Sunni Islamist forces – some backed by NATO Turkey – after the reins of power in Damascus changed after former President Bashar al-Assad fled the country.

Netanyahu said, “Take note: We will not allow HTS forces or the new Syrian army to enter the area south of Damascus.”

Netanyahu also warned the HTS Islamists not to threaten the Druze in southern Syria. If so, the IDF will respond to events on the ground.

Netanyahu continued, “We demand the complete demilitarization of southern Syria in the provinces of Quneitra, Daraa, and Suwayda from the forces of the new regime. Likewise, we will not tolerate any threat to the Druze community in southern Syria.”

Israel Katz (Defense Minister of Israel) reiterated that the IDF will remain positioned on the peak of Mount Hermon.

Katz said the IDF will remain positioned in this region “for an indefinite period of time to protect our communities and thwart any threat.”

Katz continued by affirming that Israel will “strengthen ties with friendly populations in the region.”

Katz declared that the IDF “will not allow hostile forces to establish themselves and be present in the security zone in southern Syria from here to Damascus. And we will act against any threat.”

In other parts of the country, the Kurds continue to be attacked by NATO Turkey and its Islamist proxies. Turkey is also attacking the Kurdish infrastructure.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said: “… the Kurds have continued to be attacked by NATO Turkey and its proxies. Also, over 150 Alawites (a minority Muslim sect in Syria) have been killed. This includes the murder of Alawite clerics. At the same time, a few Christians have been killed – and attacks against Churches have also happened by Sunni Islamists.”

The Druze in the Golan Heights are increasingly taking Israeli citizenship.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes