Japan Art and Aoyama Masaharu: Serenity

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Aoyama Masaharu (Seiji Aoyama) was born in the prefecture of Saitama in 1893 during the revolutionary Meiji Period. He died in 1969 when a revitalized Japan was booming economically. Accordingly, he witnessed dramatic social changes throughout his life – artistic, cultural, economic, environmental, social, political, and other areas.

In these art pieces by Aoyama Masaharu, it is difficult to imagine the trauma of rapid economic development, war, devastation, and revitalization.

He studied at the Tokyo School of Fine Arts. Artistically, he belongs to the sosaku hanga (creative prints) movement.

Aoyama Masaharu also studied ink painting (suiboku-ga). Accordingly, it is easy to note the fusions of artistic styles that he was blessed with.

Suiboku-ga emerged in China (the Middle Kingdom) and was taken to Japan by Zen Buddhist monks. This artistic development in Japan happened in the middle of the fourteenth century.

