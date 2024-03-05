Burkina Faso Massacre: Children and Women Executed

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Reports coming out of Burkina Faso say approximately 170 people were killed on February 25. This massacre is separate from the recent Islamic terrorist attack that killed 15 Christians after they attended church – and an attack against a Muslim mosque.

The attack took place in the province of Yatenga. Among the people executed were children and women in the villages of Komsilga, Nordin, and Soro (Soroe).

Despite the massacre being acknowledged, the perpetrators remain unknown.

Islamic insurgent groups also attacked the armed forces of Burkina Faso in Tankoualou (eastern region), Ouahigouya (northern region), and Kongoussi (northern region) on the same day.

The armed forces of Burkina Faso are increasingly concerned about terrorist attacks in urban areas. Accordingly, the armed forces are warning for greater vigilance in areas of concern.

ISIS (Islamic State – IS) and al-Qaeda terrorist groups are a bane for Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in the fragile Sahel region. In northern Mali, central forces also face the Tuareg ethnic angle.

The BBC reports, “Years of rampant insecurity has forced more than two million people from their homes, and the UN estimates that a quarter of all children under five have stunted growth resulting from hunger.”

Mahamadou Sana (Security Minister) claims that recent advancements by the armed forces of Burkina Faso against Islamic terrorist groups – and attacking the financial ratlines – entail a new terrorist response to their weakened position on the ground.

Millions of people have been uprooted in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger because of Islamic terrorism – and ongoing insurgencies where Islamists seek the implementation of draconian Islamic Sharia law.

Regional and international nations need to support and listen to the needs of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger because Islamic forces seek to create failed states.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes