Japan Art and Ito Yuhan: Landscapes and Buddhist Pagodas

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ito Yuhan (1882-1951) was born during the Meiji Period. However, little is known about this artist to any great extent concerning his early life. However, he produced stunning watercolors and shin hanga prints (new prints).

Claude Monet and other European Impressionists influenced him. Accordingly, Ito Yuhan created atmospheric scenes and delightful landscapes.

Two art pieces of Buddhist pagodas by Ito Yuhan highlight his enormous artistic skills. Not only are they atmospheric, but the Buddhist religious angle provides a sense of continuity that fuses with nature’s tranquility.

He taught several aspiring artists. This includes Ono Bakufu and Matsumoto Shunsuke. Therefore, his legacy shines brightly.

